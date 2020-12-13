Update on amount of oil spilled in Kanawha County lake

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An update regarding how much oil was spilled into a creek that flows into the Chaweva Lake in Cross Lanes on Saturday has been reported.

An exact amount is unknown, but CW Sigman with the Kanawha County Emergency Management says he believes it was around 50 gallons.

CW Sigman said that goes a long way when oil has a tendency to separate fast.

WVDEP’s Environmental Enforcement and Homeland Security Emergency Response units are investigating.

Crews pumped out a portion of oil, but they are still having issues.

(ORIGIONAL 12/12/2020 @ 7:37 p.m.)

Investigators with the WVDEP’s Environmental Enforcement and Homeland Security Emergency Response units are on scene of a reported oil spill in a creek that flows into the Chaweva Lake in Cross Lanes.

The incident report says just before 2:30 Saturday afternoon, someone called reporting fish kill and an unknown petroleum-scented oil.

The report says the caller said a sheen had started appearing on the lake as well, and oil was coming from the Rocky Fork Watershed.

Officials say the quantity of the spill is unknown, but it is considered hazardous or toxic.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has also been notified.

