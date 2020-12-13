West Virginia COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Sunday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 1,066 new positive cases and two additional deaths.

This brings the total case count to 63,217 and death toll to 968.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 69-year old male from Greenbrier County and a 66-year old male from Cabell County.

“I offer my deepest sympathy to all who are grieving these losses today,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (555), Berkeley (4,449), Boone (796), Braxton (165), Brooke (990), Cabell (3,898), Calhoun (102), Clay (192), Doddridge (165), Fayette (1,366), Gilmer (254), Grant (584), Greenbrier (872), Hampshire (594), Hancock (1,265), Hardy (503), Harrison (1,957), Jackson (895), Jefferson (1,812), Kanawha (6,998), Lewis (340), Lincoln (540), Logan (1,215), Marion (1,226), Marshall (1,643), Mason (782), McDowell (738), Mercer (1,781), Mineral (1,813), Mingo (1,120), Monongalia (4,091), Monroe (468), Morgan (456), Nicholas (500), Ohio (1,986), Pendleton (173), Pleasants (171), Pocahontas (294), Preston (1,051), Putnam (2,460), Raleigh (2,026), Randolph (895), Ritchie (243), Roane (236), Summers (324), Taylor (473), Tucker (241), Tyler (225), Upshur (623), Wayne (1,326), Webster (106), Wetzel (518), Wirt (158), Wood (3,610), Wyoming (953).

