10 COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ten deaths related to the coronavirus have been reported in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of December 14, 2020, there have been 1,321,330 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 64,394 total cases and 978 deaths.

The deaths include a 66-year old male from Grant County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, a 90-year old male from Jefferson County, a 67-year old male from Preston County, a 71-year old male from Berkeley County, a 95-year old female from Berkeley County, a 76-year old female from Berkeley County, a 74-year old female from Berkeley County, an 86-year old female from Berkeley County, and a 78-year old female from Kanawha County.

There are 21,076 active cases.

42,340 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (562), Berkeley (4,537), Boone (813), Braxton (172), Brooke (1,005), Cabell (3,962), Calhoun (106), Clay (193), Doddridge (173), Fayette (1,377), Gilmer (257), Grant (596), Greenbrier (924), Hampshire (631), Hancock (1,292), Hardy (524), Harrison (2,012), Jackson (910), Jefferson (1,836), Kanawha (7,099), Lewis (343), Lincoln (546), Logan (1,222), Marion (1,262), Marshall (1,660), Mason (798), McDowell (745), Mercer (1,834), Mineral (1,825), Mingo (1,132), Monongalia (4,171), Monroe (482), Morgan (468), Nicholas (503), Ohio (2,011), Pendleton (182), Pleasants (209), Pocahontas (295), Preston (1,081), Putnam (2,477), Raleigh (2,073), Randolph (905), Ritchie (256), Roane (237), Summers (327), Taylor (490), Tucker (241), Tyler (229), Upshur (639), Wayne (1,336), Webster (110), Wetzel (523), Wirt (159), Wood (3,678), Wyoming (964).

