Advertisement

10 COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ten deaths related to the coronavirus have been reported in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of December 14, 2020, there have been 1,321,330 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 64,394 total cases and 978 deaths.

The deaths include a 66-year old male from Grant County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, a 90-year old male from Jefferson County, a 67-year old male from Preston County, a 71-year old male from Berkeley County, a 95-year old female from Berkeley County, a 76-year old female from Berkeley County, a 74-year old female from Berkeley County, an 86-year old female from Berkeley County, and a 78-year old female from Kanawha County.

There are 21,076 active cases.

42,340 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (562), Berkeley (4,537), Boone (813), Braxton (172), Brooke (1,005), Cabell (3,962), Calhoun (106), Clay (193), Doddridge (173), Fayette (1,377), Gilmer (257), Grant (596), Greenbrier (924), Hampshire (631), Hancock (1,292), Hardy (524), Harrison (2,012), Jackson (910), Jefferson (1,836), Kanawha (7,099), Lewis (343), Lincoln (546), Logan (1,222), Marion (1,262), Marshall (1,660), Mason (798), McDowell (745), Mercer (1,834), Mineral (1,825), Mingo (1,132), Monongalia (4,171), Monroe (482), Morgan (468), Nicholas (503), Ohio (2,011), Pendleton (182), Pleasants (209), Pocahontas (295), Preston (1,081), Putnam (2,477), Raleigh (2,073), Randolph (905), Ritchie (256), Roane (237), Summers (327), Taylor (490), Tucker (241), Tyler (229), Upshur (639), Wayne (1,336), Webster (110), Wetzel (523), Wirt (159), Wood (3,678), Wyoming (964).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sgt. Brian Humphreys, the incident happened on the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill...
UPDATE | Juvenile charged after four found dead in Kanawha County
Doug Gray’s sister tells WSAZ, Gray’s body was found Saturday night among the rumble of a...
Search crews find missing man’s body amid rubble of building
Troopers say Justice was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and died from his...
Names released in fatal Lawrence County crash
Five people have been arrested in Grayson in connection to a murder investigation.
Police: 5 arrested in connection to Grayson murder
Troopers say this was a two vehicle head-on crash that left one person dead and another in...
One person dead after Lawrence County crash

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine arrives at UofL
Vaccine arrives in Louisville
COVID-19 vaccine arrives at UofL Hospital
Metro 911 says other precautionary measures are taking place.
Three Metro 911 employees test positive for COVID-19
Governor DeWine says this is a historic occasion, this is hope and this is the beginning of the...
Ohio receives COVID-19 vaccines