100th drive-through COVID-19 testing event held in Kanawha County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Monday, 100 drive-through COVID-19 testing events have taken place in Kanawha County, Health Officer of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, Sherri Young announced.

The testing sites were made possible by a joint effort between the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority.

Monday’s testing site is being held at the Schoenbaum Center in Charleston from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

No appointment is needed to receive a test.

Free flu vaccines are also being offered.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that people are still interested in COVID and getting out and getting their COVID testing,” Health Officer of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, Sherri Young said. “It’s nice to see that the lines are still long, and still coming out and showing that our work still needs to be done here as far as our COVID testing.”

