32 coronavirus cases in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - 32 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Meigs County.

The Meigs County Health Department say these cases are from December 12-14.

This brings the county to 160 active cases.

There have been 722 total cases since the outbreak began.

Three additional people have been hospitalized in connection to COVID-19.

49 people have recovered over the weekend. There have been 550 recovered cases over the course of the pandemic.

