32 coronavirus cases in Meigs County
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - 32 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Meigs County.
The Meigs County Health Department say these cases are from December 12-14.
This brings the county to 160 active cases.
There have been 722 total cases since the outbreak began.
Three additional people have been hospitalized in connection to COVID-19.
49 people have recovered over the weekend. There have been 550 recovered cases over the course of the pandemic.
