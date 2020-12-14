54 new COVID-19 cases in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - There are 54 new cases of the coronavirus in Scioto County.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 3,361 since the outbreak started.

As of Monday, December 14, there were two additional hospitalizations. Overall, 233 people have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

45 more people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,089.

Scioto County remains at level 3 or red on the ODH’s Public Health Advisory System.

