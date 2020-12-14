Advertisement

81 new cases, one death in connection to COVID-19 in Kanawha Co.

COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another person has died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a 92-year-old woman passed away. This brings the total number of deaths to 158.

There have been 81 new cases since Sunday. Overall, there have been 7,333 cases in Kanawha County.

50 additional active cases have been reported. There are 1,678 total.

30 people have recovered, bringing recoveries since the pandemic started up to 5,497.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sgt. Brian Humphreys, the incident happened on the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill...
UPDATE | Juvenile charged after four found dead in Kanawha County
Doug Gray’s sister tells WSAZ, Gray’s body was found Saturday night among the rumble of a...
Search crews find missing man’s body amid rubble of building
Troopers say Justice was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and died from his...
Names released in fatal Lawrence County crash
Five people have been arrested in Grayson in connection to a murder investigation.
Police: 5 arrested in connection to Grayson murder
Troopers say this was a two vehicle head-on crash that left one person dead and another in...
One person dead after Lawrence County crash

Latest News

First Kentuckian to receive vaccine, Jason Smith, MD, PhD, chief medical officer at U of L...
Ky. Gov. Beshear discusses COVID-19 vaccines, latest case numbers, changes to public school recommendations
New details have been released in connection to the four people murdered in Elkview on Sunday.
DEPUTIES | 16-year-old charged in murder of four people
Coronavirus
Three deaths, 23 new COVID-19 cases in Boyd County
This brings the county to 160 active cases.
32 coronavirus cases in Meigs County