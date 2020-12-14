81 new cases, one death in connection to COVID-19 in Kanawha Co.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another person has died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a 92-year-old woman passed away. This brings the total number of deaths to 158.

There have been 81 new cases since Sunday. Overall, there have been 7,333 cases in Kanawha County.

50 additional active cases have been reported. There are 1,678 total.

30 people have recovered, bringing recoveries since the pandemic started up to 5,497.

