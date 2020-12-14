Advertisement

Black Lab mix adopted from shelter after 1,134 days

Happy Tails Capone!
Capone, a black lab mix, lived at Animals Friends for more than three years.
Capone, a black lab mix, lived at Animals Friends for more than three years.(Source: Animal Friends)
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (Gray News) – It took more than three years, but Capone, a 10-year-old black Lab mix, finally has a new home.

He spent 1,134 days at Animal Friends before being adopted last week.

“They say good things come to those who wait ... and that couldn’t be more true for our sweet Capone who FINALLY found his new family,” the animal shelter said on Facebook. “Capone, our longest-term resident, has been with us since November 2017.”

1,134 DAYS! They say good things come to those who wait ... and that couldn't be more true for our sweet Capone who...

Posted by Animal Friends on Friday, December 11, 2020

The foster family that was taking care of Capone officially adopted him on Thursday.

“Happy Tails Capone! We’re so glad that you have a family of your own and a home for the holidays,” the shelter said.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sgt. Brian Humphreys, the incident happened on the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill...
UPDATE | Juvenile charged after four found dead in Kanawha County
Doug Gray’s sister tells WSAZ, Gray’s body was found Saturday night among the rumble of a...
Search crews find missing man’s body amid rubble of building
Troopers say Justice was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and died from his...
Names released in fatal Lawrence County crash
Five people have been arrested in Grayson in connection to a murder investigation.
Police: 5 arrested in connection to Grayson murder
Troopers say this was a two vehicle head-on crash that left one person dead and another in...
One person dead after Lawrence County crash

Latest News

Snow blankets Summersville, W.Va.
Snow blankets Summersville, W.Va.
Snow blankets Summersville, West Virginia Monday.
Winter weather could make commute messy
Coronavirus Ohio
Governor DeWine discusses COVID-19 vaccine arriving in Ohio
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Electors meeting to formally choose Biden as next president
Inside look at this year's top gadget gifts
Inside look at this year’s top gadget gifts