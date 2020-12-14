COVID-19 outbreak at nursing home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There is a coronavirus outbreak at the Heritage Center.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 60 active residents and 19 active staff members with COVID-19.

One person has died in connection to the coronavirus from the nursing home.

Four residents and 12 staff members have recovered from the virus.

