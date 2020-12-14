DEPUTIES | 16-year-old charged in murder of four people

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New details have been released in connection to the four people murdered in Elkview on Sunday.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, a 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murders. However, the name of the suspect will not be released because he is a juvenile.

An adult male and woman, along with a 12-year-old boy and 3-year-old boy were found dead Sunday morning by a relative at a home in the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill Drive.

Investigators say each victim appears to have been shot with a firearm.

Deputies say there have been delays notifying family members.

Autopsies have been conducted.

No other information has been released.

