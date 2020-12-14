Governor DeWine discusses COVID-19 vaccine arriving in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Ohio Monday morning.

He says he and his wife, Fran, watched the UPS truck pull up with the delivery of the vaccine. The pair watched health care workers begin to get vaccinated virtually.

Governor DeWine says, “today is a very good day for Ohio.”

On Tuesday, eight other hospitals in Ohio are scheduled to get the vaccine:

Mercy Health St. Vincent Hospital in Lucas County

Cleveland Clinic in Cuyahoga County

Metro Health Medical Center in Cuyahoga County

Mercy Health Springfield Medical Center in Clark County

OhioHealth Riverside Hospital in Franklin County

Aultman Hospital in Stark County

OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens County

Genesis Hospital in Muskingum County

Next week, the Governor says they hope Moderna is approved and will see more vaccines going out to the state of Ohio.

The Governor says as COVID-19 vaccines continue to come into Ohio, Cardinal Health’s OptiFreight Logistics business will work with the Ohio National Guard and the Ohio Department of Health to help us provide same-day delivery services.

Once the vaccine is widely available, Governor DeWine says this partnership will help the vaccine get shipped to about 350 locations across Ohio.

Governor DeWine also announced that the CDC has invited Ohio to participate in an early scale launch with vaccines in nursing homes. The state was originally scheduled to start this on the December 21. As part of this approach, Ohio will be begin vaccinations at five to ten nursing homes this Friday, December 18. Nursing homes are at the same priority, it just depends on scheduling now.

As far as COVID-19 cases go, Governor DeWine announced 7,875 new cases within the last 24 hours in Ohio.

59 additional deaths have been reported.

291 people have been hospitalized.

38 ICU admissions have happened since Sunday.

Governor DeWine says 30 counties have a case rate over 1,000. This means at least one person within every 100 in a community have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last two weeks.

Jackson County is at the top of the list: Top 20 Ohio Counties Ranked by Highest Occurrence with COVID-19 Cases. Gallia and Scioto are also in the top 20.

The governor announced they will be releasing a new dashboard later this week called the Vaccination Dashboard. You’ll be able to see the number of people who received the COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio.

This is a developing story.

