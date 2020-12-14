Governor Justice to initiate mandatory testing of all students; discusses Christmas guidance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says they are trying to initiate mandatory testing of all students on campuses across the state of West Virginia every week.

The governor made the announcement Monday afternoon during a press conference.

He says they are currently working on it.

The Governor says he’s referring to college students, ages 18-35 years old. He says that demographic is the target of asymptomatic people who are spreading the virus without knowing it.

Governor Justice also discussed guidance for Christmas.

He says if there are kids there and they’re not masked, it’s probably dangerous.

The governor says if you’re a senior and everyone is wearing masks, it’s probably okay.

If you’re going to be in your children’s homes and everyone is wearing a mask and you move through opening presents as quickly as possible, that should be okay, according to Governor Justice.

The governor also announced he is getting vaccinated at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, December 14.

On Friday, the Pfizer vaccine received emergency use authorization.

The COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Kanawha and Monongalia County Monday morning, Governor Justice says.

Vaccinations are expected to begin on Monday in West Virginia.

Governor Justice says the COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in Greenbrier, Cabell and Berkley Counties on Tuesday.

He says he knows many of you would like to know when you and your loved ones can receive the vaccine. With a limited supply, there are vaccine distribution priorities West Virginia will be following:

Reduce the rate of hospitalizations

Reduce the rate of deaths

Protect most vulnerable

Maintain acute critical care services

There will be an emphasis on vaccinating those who are 50 years of age or older, Justice says.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.