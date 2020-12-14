Helplines for holiday stress during pandemic

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

If you’re dealing with depression, anxiety, or COVID-related stress, call 1-877-HELP-304 or text 1-877-4357-304, or visit help304.com.

For those seeking referrals for mental health addiction treatment, call 1-844-HELP-4WV or text 1-844-435-7498, or visit help4wv.com.

For gambling help, call 1-800 GAMBLER or visit 1800GAMBLER.net.

If you have thoughts of suicide, call 1-800-273 TALK.

Because of pendemic shutdowns, you may be without a job. For financial assistance, call 211 or 1-833-848-9905, or text you zip code to 898211, or visit WV211.org.

For insurance help, call 1-844-WV-CARES or visit WVNavigator.com.

To find employment, call 1-833-784-1385 or visit JobsAndHope.WV.gov.

