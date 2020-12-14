Advertisement

Helplines for holiday stress during pandemic

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

If you’re dealing with depression, anxiety, or COVID-related stress, call 1-877-HELP-304 or text 1-877-4357-304, or visit help304.com.

For those seeking referrals for mental health addiction treatment, call 1-844-HELP-4WV or text 1-844-435-7498, or visit help4wv.com.

For gambling help, call 1-800 GAMBLER or visit 1800GAMBLER.net.

If you have thoughts of suicide, call 1-800-273 TALK.

Because of pendemic shutdowns, you may be without a job. For financial assistance, call 211 or 1-833-848-9905, or text you zip code to 898211, or visit WV211.org.

For insurance help, call 1-844-WV-CARES or visit WVNavigator.com.

To find employment, call 1-833-784-1385 or visit JobsAndHope.WV.gov.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sgt. Brian Humphreys, the incident happened on the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill...
UPDATE | Juvenile charged after four found dead in Kanawha County
Doug Gray’s sister tells WSAZ, Gray’s body was found Saturday night among the rumble of a...
Search crews find missing man’s body amid rubble of building
Troopers say Justice was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and died from his...
Names released in fatal Lawrence County crash
Five people have been arrested in Grayson in connection to a murder investigation.
Police: 5 arrested in connection to Grayson murder
Troopers say this was a two vehicle head-on crash that left one person dead and another in...
One person dead after Lawrence County crash

Latest News

Snow blankets Summersville, W.Va.
Snow blankets Summersville, W.Va.
Snow blankets Summersville, West Virginia Monday.
Winter weather could make commute messy
Coronavirus Ohio
Governor DeWine discusses COVID-19 vaccine arriving in Ohio
Inside look at this year's top gadget gifts
Inside look at this year’s top gadget gifts
Hubble wraps 30th year with new images
Hubble wraps 30th year with new images