COVID-19 vaccine arrives at UofL

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Beshear joined health care leaders and front-line workers Monday as doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Louisville.

The UPS truck carrying the Pfizer vaccine arrived around 9:45 a.m.

The UPS driver received an elbow bump from Gov. Beshear as doses of the vaccine began to be unloaded.

The governor is set to watch front-line workers receive the vaccine around 10:45 a.m.

The vaccines will be distributed nationwide with thousands of doses staying in the city of Louisville.

Norton is scheduled to get 2,000 doses in this first shipment, where UofL health is expected to receive 975.

