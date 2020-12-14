Inmate dies in connection to COVID-19

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - An inmate has passed away in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons, the inmate was 46 years old and being held at the Federal Correctional Institute in Ashland.

Officials say on November 23, the inmate tested positive and was placed in medical isolation.

On November 27, he was taken to the hospital due to shortness of breath and weakness.

On December 11, the inmate died. The U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons says he did have long-term pre-existing medical conditions.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.