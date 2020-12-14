Advertisement

Kentucky’s Electoral College representatives officially cast votes

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s eight electors officially voted for the president and vice president Monday.

The meeting of the Electoral College took place inside the state capital in Frankfort:

The eight electors met inside the state Senate chambers. Normally, they would meet in the Supreme Court chambers but, because of COVID-1919 concerns and to maximize social distancing, they met in the Senate.

The meeting of the Electoral College follows the constitutional requirements and every state is doing basically the same thing, the electors choosing the president and vice president.

Secretary of State Michael Adams said on Friday that there were no problems with the presidential race in Kentucky. He said it was a clean and unquestionable election.

A lot of what took place inside the Senate chambers is very ceremonial, with the saying of the pledge of alliance, singing of My Old Kentucky Home, and then the eight electors casting their ballots.

