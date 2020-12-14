Advertisement

Ky. Gov. Beshear discusses COVID-19 vaccines, latest case numbers, changes to public school recommendations

First Kentuckian to receive vaccine, Jason Smith, MD, PhD, chief medical officer at U of L...
First Kentuckian to receive vaccine, Jason Smith, MD, PhD, chief medical officer at U of L Health.(Gov. Andy Beshear)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Despite more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said there’s reason for hope.

The governor started out his briefing by saying 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered Monday to frontline health care workers at the University of Louisville.

“Today I have so much hope,” Beshear said, referring to a “historic achievement” he referred to as “really special.”

By next week, it appears people in long-term care facilities can be vaccinated, Beshear said referring to one of the most vulnerable populations segments. He also said approval is expected any day for the Moderna vaccine.

In the meantime, the vaccine is going to 11 regional hospitals throughout Kentucky, including in Pikeville.

Beshear said the latest numbers also reveal a ray of hope, with last week’s numbers showing the first decline since part of October.

“We are seeing an impact from recent steps,” he said, referring to an executive order than included a temporary ban on in-person restaurant dining. “Taking these steps has made a difference.”

Beshear announced 1,802 new cases on Monday. The positivity rate stood at 8.58 percent.

Carter County was among counties with the most cases.

The governor announced 17 more deaths on Monday.

There have been 224,890 total cases since the pandemic began, with more than 2,000 deaths.

Beshear also outlined some upcoming differences for the way public schools can operate.

While he said there will be no changes in the way COVID-19 incident rates are calculated for counties, he said recommendations for the color designations will be changing.

The governor explained that when a county reaches orange, it will start a hybrid model that decreases numbers within schools.

For counties with a red designation, educators will consider remote learning or more aggressively implement the hybrid model.

Beshear said beginning Jan. 4, in-person learning in red counties would be possible under a more aggressive hybrid model. However, the governor said his recommendation is for schools not to return to in-person learning until Jan. 11 due to the way the virus will cycle after the Christmas break.

The governor said an executive order regarding education policy changes is expected later this week.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sgt. Brian Humphreys, the incident happened on the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill...
UPDATE | Juvenile charged after four found dead in Kanawha County
Doug Gray’s sister tells WSAZ, Gray’s body was found Saturday night among the rumble of a...
Search crews find missing man’s body amid rubble of building
Troopers say Justice was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and died from his...
Names released in fatal Lawrence County crash
Five people have been arrested in Grayson in connection to a murder investigation.
Police: 5 arrested in connection to Grayson murder
Troopers say this was a two vehicle head-on crash that left one person dead and another in...
One person dead after Lawrence County crash

Latest News

COVID-19 testing
81 new cases, one death in connection to COVID-19 in Kanawha Co.
New details have been released in connection to the four people murdered in Elkview on Sunday.
DEPUTIES | 16-year-old charged in murder of four people
Coronavirus
Three deaths, 23 new COVID-19 cases in Boyd County
This brings the county to 160 active cases.
32 coronavirus cases in Meigs County