Ky. Gov. Beshear discusses COVID-19 vaccines, latest case numbers, changes to public school recommendations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Despite more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said there’s reason for hope.

The governor started out his briefing by saying 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered Monday to frontline health care workers at the University of Louisville.

“Today I have so much hope,” Beshear said, referring to a “historic achievement” he referred to as “really special.”

By next week, it appears people in long-term care facilities can be vaccinated, Beshear said referring to one of the most vulnerable populations segments. He also said approval is expected any day for the Moderna vaccine.

In the meantime, the vaccine is going to 11 regional hospitals throughout Kentucky, including in Pikeville.

Beshear said the latest numbers also reveal a ray of hope, with last week’s numbers showing the first decline since part of October.

“We are seeing an impact from recent steps,” he said, referring to an executive order than included a temporary ban on in-person restaurant dining. “Taking these steps has made a difference.”

Beshear announced 1,802 new cases on Monday. The positivity rate stood at 8.58 percent.

Carter County was among counties with the most cases.

The governor announced 17 more deaths on Monday.

There have been 224,890 total cases since the pandemic began, with more than 2,000 deaths.

Beshear also outlined some upcoming differences for the way public schools can operate.

While he said there will be no changes in the way COVID-19 incident rates are calculated for counties, he said recommendations for the color designations will be changing.

The governor explained that when a county reaches orange, it will start a hybrid model that decreases numbers within schools.

For counties with a red designation, educators will consider remote learning or more aggressively implement the hybrid model.

Beshear said beginning Jan. 4, in-person learning in red counties would be possible under a more aggressive hybrid model. However, the governor said his recommendation is for schools not to return to in-person learning until Jan. 11 due to the way the virus will cycle after the Christmas break.

The governor said an executive order regarding education policy changes is expected later this week.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.