Person flown to hospital after Route 2 crash in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A head-on crash Monday afternoon on state Route 2 between a box truck and a car sent at least one person to the hospital, Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department firefighters say.

The crash was reported before 3 p.m. in the Flatrock area.

Firefighters say one person was flown to the hospital. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

The roadway was closed, but is expected to be back open soon, firefighters say.

Additional details are unavailable at this time.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.