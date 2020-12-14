Three deaths, 23 new COVID-19 cases in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Three people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, a 42-year-old man, a 72-year-old woman and a 91-year-old woman passed away.

There have been 37 total deaths.

There are 23 new cases, including a 5-year-old boy. This brings the total number of cases to 2,581 over the course of the pandemic.

18 additional recoveries have been reported. 1,255 people have recovered overall.

