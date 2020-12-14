Three Metro 911 employees test positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three employees with Metro 911 have tested positive for the coronavirus within the last 24 hours.

According to Metro 911, the 911 system will not be impacted by this. Phones will be answered and operations will not stop.

Metro 911 says other precautionary measures are taking place. They have had strict protocols in place since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic to help prevent exposure to their employees.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is also helping Metro 911.

