Tribe Time is over: Cleveland’s MLB team will reportedly no longer call themselves the ‘Indians’

Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will no longer be the “Indians,” according to the New York Times.

The decision came down on Sunday in the midst of social justice movements to stop sports teams from using Native American-themed elements for their mascots.

The team already began phasing out Chief Wahoo before the 2019 season, moving to the block C logo for all of their uniforms and imagery.

There was talk of dropping the mascot name prior to the 2020 season like Washington’s NFL team did to their “Redskins” mascot, but Cleveland kept the name for another season.

