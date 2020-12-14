WATCH | Parents sing ‘Amazing Grace’ as crews search for their son

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Amid great tragedy, a family from our region found strength through prayer and song this weekend.

Video of the parents of one of the workers reported missing last week following a building collapse at a power plant in Adams County singing “Amazing Grace” is pulling at heart strings online.

Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers received permission to post the video from the family.

Workers searching the rubble of the collapsed Killen Generating Station in Adams County, Ohio recovered the body of Doug Gray, 42, over the weekend.

The video was shot as the search for their son was still taking place.

Gray, from Greenup County, was doing demolition prep work on the building that caved in Wednesday.

Monday evening the Adamo Group determined that much more debris must be removed to find the body of the second worker reported missing after Monday’s collapse.

The group says an engineering plan must be developed based upon the probable location of Jamie Fitzgerald of Boyd County.

Officials say the process could take up to two weeks.

Three other workers that became trapped during the collapse were rescued Wednesday afternoon.

