Advertisement

WATCH | Parents sing ‘Amazing Grace’ as crews search for their son

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Amid great tragedy, a family from our region found strength through prayer and song this weekend.

Video of the parents of one of the workers reported missing last week following a building collapse at a power plant in Adams County singing “Amazing Grace” is pulling at heart strings online.

Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers received permission to post the video from the family.

Workers searching the rubble of the collapsed Killen Generating Station in Adams County, Ohio recovered the body of Doug Gray, 42, over the weekend.

The video was shot as the search for their son was still taking place.

Gray, from Greenup County, was doing demolition prep work on the building that caved in Wednesday.

Monday evening the Adamo Group determined that much more debris must be removed to find the body of the second worker reported missing after Monday’s collapse.

The group says an engineering plan must be developed based upon the probable location of Jamie Fitzgerald of Boyd County.

Officials say the process could take up to two weeks.

Three other workers that became trapped during the collapse were rescued Wednesday afternoon.

For our previous coverage on the collapse click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sgt. Brian Humphreys, the incident happened on the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill...
UPDATE | Juvenile charged after four found dead in Kanawha County
Doug Gray’s sister tells WSAZ, Gray’s body was found Saturday night among the rumble of a...
Search crews find missing man’s body amid rubble of building
Troopers say Justice was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and died from his...
Names released in fatal Lawrence County crash
Five people have been arrested in Grayson in connection to a murder investigation.
Police: 5 arrested in connection to Grayson murder
Troopers say this was a two vehicle head-on crash that left one person dead and another in...
One person dead after Lawrence County crash

Latest News

Jamie Fitzgerald was among the five men who went missing after a building collapse in Adams...
Sources: Boyd County man did not survive building collapse
Workers searching the rubble of the collapsed Killen Generating Station in Adams County, Ohio...
Parents of Doug Gray sing 'Amazing Grace'
A head-on crash Monday afternoon on state Route 2 in Mason County between a box truck and a car...
Person flown to hospital after Route 2 crash in Mason County
First Kentuckian to receive vaccine, Jason Smith, MD, PhD, chief medical officer at U of L...
Ky. Gov. Beshear discusses COVID-19 vaccines, latest case numbers, changes to public school recommendations