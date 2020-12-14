Winter weather could make commute messy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Travelers in West Virginia’s highest elevations are being warned about hazardous road conditions as wintry weather makes its way through the state.

The National Weather Service says up to 8 inches of snow are possible through Monday afternoon in portions of West Virginia’s eastern and northern mountains.

The highest elevations could get about 10 inches.

An advisory for lesser amounts of snow was posted for portions of the Greenbrier Valley through the Eastern Panhandle.

The weather service says traveling in these areas could become difficult.

