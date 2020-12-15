20 new cases, one COVID-19 death in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Another death related to the coronavirus has been reported in Boyd County.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, a 74-year-old woman has died. 38 people have died overall in connection to the virus.

There are 20 new cases as of Tuesday. A 3-month-old girl and a five-year-old boy are among the cases.

100 additional individuals have recovered.

Overall, there have been 2,601 total cases and 1,355 recoveries since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.