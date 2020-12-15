Advertisement

20 new cases, one COVID-19 death in Boyd County

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Another death related to the coronavirus has been reported in Boyd County.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, a 74-year-old woman has died. 38 people have died overall in connection to the virus.

There are 20 new cases as of Tuesday. A 3-month-old girl and a five-year-old boy are among the cases.

100 additional individuals have recovered.

Overall, there have been 2,601 total cases and 1,355 recoveries since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sgt. Brian Humphreys, the incident happened on the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill...
UPDATE | Juvenile charged after four found dead in Kanawha County
New details have been released in connection to the four people murdered in Elkview on Sunday.
DEPUTIES | 16-year-old charged in murder of four people; victims’ names released
Jamie Fitzgerald was among the five men who went missing after a building collapse in Adams...
Sources: Boyd County man did not survive building collapse
Governor Justice holds press conference
Vaccine arrives in W.Va., Gov. initiates mandatory testing of all college students
"I just think about the kids and how they had so much life ahead of them, and it's taken away,"...
Neighbor calls for help after 4 found dead in Elkview home

Latest News

COVID-19 Vaccine delivered to KDMC
COVID-19 Vaccine delivered to KDMC
Governor Andy Beshear
Ky. Gov. Beshear calls vaccines ‘absolute game changers,’ announces 2,946 new COVID-19 cases
Source: AP
Seven COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County
Contact tracing is being conducted.
Employee at sheriff’s office tests positive for COVID-19