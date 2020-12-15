Calm before next southern storm

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The week before the week before Christmas is off to a wet start after morning rains and snows (mountains) fell briskly. Turns out the rain and snow came from the first in a series of southern storms to affect the region through the end of 202.

Monday’s half inch that fell thru the River Cities of Huntington, Ashland, Ironton doubled its accumulation to more than an inch as one traveled into the Kanawha Valley and southern Coalfields. In addition a scaling or climbing up in elevation allowed rain to change to wet snow. This conversion from wet to white allowed snow to stack up several inches deep in the mountains with Richwood tallying 6″ and Snowshoe 7.5″. Needless to say the holiday season ski report is the best in recent memory given another incoming snowstorm for the high country.

Tuesday will dawn with patchy black (where water pooled or drained) so careful of any wet areas to be icy. Of course the lion’s share of roads and sidewalks are dry. Then with the sun returning, temperatures will try hard to make it back to 40 degrees.

By Wednesday a second fast moving southern storm will garner enough moisture and cold air to supply the region with a snow and rain day. While snow accumulations should be light at first, many areas will have a warming wind change snow to rain by afternoon. Look for areas of Interior Ohio and the WV high country to fight off the warmer winds longer and more efficiently. These areas (north of the Bob Evans highway in Ohio, north of Rite 33 in WV and along and east of I-79 in Central WV are naturally more prone to a healthy snowfall even snowstorm.

By Thursday the second storm is gone with cold winds and flurries lending a chilled feel to the last few days of the year.

