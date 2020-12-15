COVID-19 vaccine distributed at more hospitals in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to multiple hospitals.

On Tuesday, shipments of the coronavirus vaccine arrived at Aultman Hospital, Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, Genesis Health Care Center, Metro Health in Cleveland and Cleveland Clinic.

Vaccinations were distributed on Monday to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Health care professionals are continuing to get vaccinated on Tuesday at both of those hospitals. Supplies are limited, but Governor DeWine says they were told they will continue vaccines throughout the rest of the month.

This week, the state of Ohio received 98,475 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Next week, the state is estimated to get 123,000 more doses from Pfizer, as well as 201,900 from Moderna. Combined, by Christmas, Ohio should receive over 420,000 vaccines.

During the week of New Year’s, the state should get an additional 148,000 vaccines from Pfizer and 89,000 from Moderna.

Governor DeWine also announced COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday.

Within the last 24 hours, the state has reported 8,755 new COVID-19 cases, 103 deaths, 614 hospitalizations, and 74 ICU admissions.

Overall, there have been 579,357 cases, 7,654 deaths, 32,878 hospitalizations and 5,283 ICU admissions in connection to the virus over the course of the pandemic.

Jackson County and Gallia County are in the Top 20 Ohio Counties ranked by highest occurrence with coronavirus cases.

Governor DeWine also announced additional guidance for Ohio’s Vaccination Program.

Next week, we expect local health departments who have registered as providers to begin receiving vaccines. Today, we are sending them additional guidance on individuals they should prioritize during Phase 1A. pic.twitter.com/tdnRZoMrZn — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 15, 2020

