COVID-19 vaccines expected soon for Cabell County teachers and staff

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Teachers and staff in Cabell County could start getting the COVID-19 vaccine as early as Dec. 27.

The Cabell County Board of Education made that announcement Tuesday.

School officials say the West Virginia Department of Education notified school districts that teachers and staff will be getting the Moderna vaccine, which is awaiting federal approval.

Surveys will go out Wednesday in Cabell County to see how many plan to get it.

There also was an announcement about upcoming second semester. At the Jan. 5 board meeting, Superintendent Ryan Saxe will recommend that schools continue the hybrid learning model until the Jan 19 board meeting, then make a more informed decision about face-to-face instruction.

School officials say this will give everyone a chance to adjust to the changes.

