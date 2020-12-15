Advertisement

Crash closes I-79 South, leads to detour

A tractor trailer wound up on its side after a crash on I-79 South early Tuesday morning.
A tractor trailer wound up on its side after a crash on I-79 South early Tuesday morning.(John Green)
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash on Interstate 79 has created a detour in Kanawha County Tuesday morning.

I-79 South traffic is being detoured off I-79 at the Big Chimney exit (Exit 5) after a tractor trailer crash. The crash happened a little before 1 Tuesday morning. Traffic is getting back on I-79 at the Mink Shoals interchange (Exit 1). Metro 911 said the tractor trailer was on its side.

Dispatchers tell us there were only minor injuries in the crash. I-79 South will divert traffic at the Big Chimney exit for several hours.

