Double murder suspect arrested in Ohio

According to the Huntington Police Department, Devon M. Carey, 25, was wanted for murder in the...
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Huntington has been arrested in Ohio, the United States Marshals Service announced Tuesday.

Devon Maurice Carey, 25, was arrested Tuesday in Columbus by the United State Marshals Service for the Southern District of West Virginia along with the assistance of the Huntington Police Department, Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, Ironton Police Department and the Southern District of Ohio.

Carey is accused of shooting two people at the Copa bar in Huntington on September 3.

According to police, one victim, Audra Perry, died at the scene of the shooting while the other, Marcus Graham, died from his injuries at the hospital.

Carey was taken to the Franklin County Jail to await further proceedings.

For our previous coverage click here.

