Employee at sheriff’s office tests positive for COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An employee at the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to officials with Kanawha County Commission, the employee had limited exposure to other employees.

“My thoughts are with my employee at this time as he undergoes isolation after testing positive for COVID. My employee is experiencing mild symptoms and we are staying in contact with him to monitor his health status. We continue to follow guidelines within our Department to keep our employees and public as safe as possible,” said Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford.

Contact tracing is being conducted.

