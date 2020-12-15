Advertisement

FDA approves genetically modified pig

FILE – The FDA has approved a genetically modified pig for both food and biomedical purposes....
FILE – The FDA has approved a genetically modified pig for both food and biomedical purposes. Note: This image taken from file video shows ordinary pigs, not the GalSafe pigs.(Source: KVVU via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(CNN) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a genetically modified pig that promises a number of benefits, including being safe to eat by people with certain allergies.

It’s the first time in history a genetically modified animal has been approved for both food and biomedical purposes.

The new GalSafe pig, as it is called, can help people who have an alpha-gal allergy, which is sometimes triggered by tick bites.

In the future, it’s hoped the GalSafe pig could also produce organs for transplants, and that its skin could be used for skin grafts for humans in need.

The FDA said the genetically modified GalSafe pig will not have any more negative impact on the environment than an average pig.

A company called Revivicor developed the modified pig. It’s the same company that cloned Dolly the sheep in 1996.

