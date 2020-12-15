First COVID-19 vaccines distributed at CAMC

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Area Medical Center is giving out its first COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday.

WSAZ’s Brendan Tierney was there.

CAMC is giving out its first 50 #COVID19 vaccinations today pic.twitter.com/NabexsvM0c — Brendan Tierney (@BTierneyWSAZ) December 15, 2020

On Tuesday, the hospital gave out 50 at CAMC Memorial. On Wednesday, they will distribute 50 additional coronavirus vaccines at CAMC General. This is a tests of systems.

The hospital has a total of 1,000 vaccinations for distribution.

