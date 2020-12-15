First COVID-19 vaccines distributed at CAMC
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Area Medical Center is giving out its first COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday.
WSAZ’s Brendan Tierney was there.
On Tuesday, the hospital gave out 50 at CAMC Memorial. On Wednesday, they will distribute 50 additional coronavirus vaccines at CAMC General. This is a tests of systems.
The hospital has a total of 1,000 vaccinations for distribution.
