Governor Beshear meets with Dr. Birx

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear spoke about meeting with with Dr. Deborah Birx, Response Coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, at the Kentucky History Center.

He spoke with Dr. Birx on Tuesday.

Governor Beshear says they talked about vaccine distribution. He says Dr. Birx is excited about the long-term care program in Kentucky and how quickly it was activated it. He says they believe Kentucky will be one of the first states in the country to start those vaccinations which can happen as early as Monday, December 21.

Dr. Birx says the state should improve on youth testing. This includes ages 18-30. She gave different ideas on how to set up testing to cater to those age ranges.

The governor says he plans on getting the COVID-19 vaccine next week.

The first shipment from Pfizer was about 38,000. They’re hoping the Moderna vaccine next week, but no dates have been released. This shipment is expected to be close to 80,000, according to the Governor.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.