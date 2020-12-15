Advertisement

Kanawha County Commission welcomes new member

Lance Wheeler was sworn in to the Kanawha County Commission on Monday night.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – There’s a new face at the table on the Kanawha County Commission.

Commissioner Lance Wheeler was sworn in Monday night.

Wheeler said he wants to promote economic development to bring jobs to the Kanawha Valley, work to fight the drug epidemic and strive to reduce taxes and fees.

“Going through this campaign through a pandemic, we did everything we possibly can to actually talk to the citizens of Kanawha County,” Wheeler said. “I am just humbled to have their support -- that they have the trust in me to be their next county commissioner.”

