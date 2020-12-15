Ky. Gov. Beshear calls vaccines ‘absolute game changers,’ announces 2,946 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday said he was pleased to share a “second day of great news” with Kentuckians.

During his COVID-19 briefing, Beshear called the vaccines “absolute game changers.” Pikeville Medical Center was among hospitals that received deliveries of the vaccine on Tuesday.

Beshear said a shipment of Moderna vaccines is possible Monday, depending on federal approval.

The governor also spoke about U.S. Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx being in the Bluegrass State on Tuesday and recognizing its efforts to curb the virus. Birx told Kentucky leaders they’re doing well compared with many other states.

Despite 2,946 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, Beshear said that is down from the two previous Tuesdays.

He said the positivity rate was 8.53%.

Beshear announced 15 additional deaths.

