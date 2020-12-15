Advertisement

UPDATE | Law enforcement responds to suspicious package

Law enforcement responds to suspicious package
Law enforcement responds to suspicious package(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE 12/15/20 @ 11:50 a.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Law enforcement officials say the suspicious package turned out to be a box of clothing.

South Charleston Police, WVSP and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responded.

ORIGINAL STORY 12/15/20 @ 11:39 a.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several law enforcement agencies are on scene of a possible suspicious package.

According to the South Charleston Police Department, there was a package left inside McDonald’s in Southridge Shopping Center Tuesday morning.

Police say management called and wanted it to be checked out to make sure everything is safe.

West Virginia State Police and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are also on scene.

