Person struck by train in Charleston

A person was struck by a train Tuesday evening in Charleston, West Virginia.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A person was struck by a train Tuesday evening in Charleston, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported just before 6:30 p.m. near Watts Street and Railroad Avenue.

Dispatchers say the person was taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Charleston Police are investigating.

Traffic in that area is being rerouted at this time, according to our crew from the scene.

