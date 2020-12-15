Seven COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Seven people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a 92-year-old man, an 83-year-old woman, a 79-year-old woman, a 76-year-old man, a 68-year-old man, a 64-year-old man, and a 73-year-old man have died.

This brings the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 165.

There are 112 new cases. Overall, there have been 7,445 since the outbreak started.

Currently, there are 1,699 active cases.

84 additional people have recovered. 5,581 people have recovered over the course of the pandemic.

