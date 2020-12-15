Advertisement

Seven COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County

Source: AP
Source: AP(WTOK)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Seven people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a 92-year-old man, an 83-year-old woman, a 79-year-old woman, a 76-year-old man, a 68-year-old man, a 64-year-old man, and a 73-year-old man have died.

This brings the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 165.

There are 112 new cases. Overall, there have been 7,445 since the outbreak started.

Currently, there are 1,699 active cases.

84 additional people have recovered. 5,581 people have recovered over the course of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sgt. Brian Humphreys, the incident happened on the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill...
UPDATE | Juvenile charged after four found dead in Kanawha County
New details have been released in connection to the four people murdered in Elkview on Sunday.
DEPUTIES | 16-year-old charged in murder of four people; victims’ names released
Jamie Fitzgerald was among the five men who went missing after a building collapse in Adams...
Sources: Boyd County man did not survive building collapse
Governor Justice holds press conference
Vaccine arrives in W.Va., Gov. initiates mandatory testing of all college students
"I just think about the kids and how they had so much life ahead of them, and it's taken away,"...
Neighbor calls for help after 4 found dead in Elkview home

Latest News

COVID-19 Vaccine delivered to KDMC
COVID-19 Vaccine delivered to KDMC
Governor Andy Beshear
Ky. Gov. Beshear calls vaccines ‘absolute game changers,’ announces 2,946 new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus
20 new cases, one COVID-19 death in Boyd County
Contact tracing is being conducted.
Employee at sheriff’s office tests positive for COVID-19