TSA recommends passengers don’t wrap gifts

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Transportation Security Administration is offering some tips for those who are travelling during the holidays.

TSA’s elves, who double as officers the rest of the year, recommend passengers don’t wrap gifts. Items that are wrapped will be screened like any other item. If a wrapped item alarms the security screening technology, it will be unwrapped to determine if it’s a security threat.

Instead, the TSA suggests travelling with unwrapped gifts, placing them in a gift bag or gift box.

If you’re not sure if an item should be packed in a carry-on or checked bag, click here. You can use the “What can I bring” feature on the TSA’s homepage. You just type in the name of the item and find out if you can carry it through a checkpoint or if it will need to be checked.

If you’re travelling with electronics, your cell phone, tablet, laptop and gaming console can be carried on to the airplane.

Drones are allowed through the checkpoint, but make sure you check with your airline for specific travel policies.

Electronics that come with batteries, particularly “dry” ones like AA, AAA, 9-volt, C and D batteries, they can be carried through a checkpoint. However, visit the FAA website for lithium battery policies.

You can also travel with food. Baked goods are allowed through security checkpoints. Homemade, store-bought preserves jellies, jams and syrups are considered liquids. Basically, the TSA says solid food is okay, but if you can spill it, spray it, spread it, pump it or pour it, then it should be packed in a checked bag if the container is larger than 3.4 ounces.

When it comes to cheese, if it’s a solid block, it can be carried on. If it’s a soft, spreadable cheese, it needs to be checked.

Beverages such as egg nog, wine and champagne should be packed in a checked bag, according to the TSA.

Perfume can be carried on if it’s less than than 3.4 ounces/100 ml and fits into a one quart-sized bag.

Snow globes that appear to contain less than 3.4 ounces of liquid, which is about the size of a tennis ball, can be packed in a carry-on bag only if the entire snow globe, including the base, is able to fit into a one quart-sized, resealable plastic bag. Larger snow globes will need to be checked.

Jewelry can be carried on. But the TSA says you shouldn’t wear bulky jewelry or large belt buckles because it could trigger an alarm resulting in the need for a pat-down.

Candles can be packed in a carry-on bag as long as it’s a solid, traditional design. Gel-type candles should be packed in a checked bag.

Snowboards, snowshoes and ice skates can be carried through a checkpoint. However, you should check with the airline about overhead bin space.

The TSA says skis and ski poles should travel as checked baggage.

Advent calendars are allowed in the cabin of the aircraft. The TSA says they won’t open the flaps of the calendar and reveal your daily dose of holiday cheer!

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.