Unboxing the coronavirus vaccine at Pikeville Medical Center

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) - A first glance the white package looks unimportant, but medical experts say what’s inside has the potential of turning around the coronavirus pandemic that has crippled the nation for roughly a year.

Almost 1,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine arrived at the Pikeville Medical Center Tuesday morning and were placed inside an ultra-cold freezer.

PMC now has two ultra-cold freezers after purchasing an additional one several months ago in anticipation. The medical center has the capability of storing roughly 10,000 doses of the vaccine.

Earlier this week, officials with PMC announced that health care workers would receive the vaccine first.

