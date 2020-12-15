WATCH | First COVID-19 vaccination is given at Cabell Huntington Hospital

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An infectious disease physician and associate professor at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine was one of the first in the region to receive the coronavirus vaccination.

Around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon Kara Willenburg, MD, FACP received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Mountain Health Network received 585 doses of the vaccine, officials say.

They say that is about one third of the 1,726 commitment from the state.

