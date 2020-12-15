WATCH | KCEAA deputy director receives COVID-19 vaccine

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority has received the coronavirus vaccine.

Monica Mason, deputy director and chief of medical services for KCEAA, got the first dose of her COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning.

Mason is one of the first people to get the vaccine at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

“I hope that seeing me get my COVID-19 vaccine this morning encourages other health care workers and first responders to get the vaccine, too,” Mason said. “Vaccination is the only way we’re going to end this pandemic.”

Monica’s vaccine was administered by KCHD Health Officer and Executive Director Dr. Sherri Young.

The COVID-19 vaccine isn’t available to the general public at this time.

