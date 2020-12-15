WSAZ Now Desk | Employees at Boone Memorial Hospital receive COVID-19 vaccine

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Five employees were vaccinated Tuesday at Boone Memorial Hospital.

One of them, Dr. Wes Lafferty, received his vaccine live on the WSAZ Now Desk. Taylor Eaton had the chance to speak with him after it was over, saying he wanted to show everyone the vaccine is safe and that hope is on the horizon with its arrival.

