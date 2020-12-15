WSAZ Now Desk | KCEAA employee receives COVID-19 vaccine
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monica Mason, the deputy director and chief of medical services for the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, has been on the front-lines of the COVID-19 pandemic since it began.
Tuesday, she received her COVID-19 vaccine. The WSAZ Now Desk was live as Dr. Sherri Young, with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department administered it.
