WVDEP Cabinet Secretary transitioning to new role

Gov. Jim Justice announced the transition in a press release Tuesday and congratulated Caperton...
Gov. Jim Justice announced the transition in a press release Tuesday and congratulated Caperton for his service.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Cabinet Secretary Austin Caperton will be transitioning to a new role outside of state government at the start of 2021.

Gov. Jim Justice announced the transition in a press release Tuesday and congratulated Caperton for his four years of service to West Virginia in that role.

“Austin is a dear friend of mine and has been a true superstar in my administration. He has served the people of West Virginia incredibly well for four years and I sincerely thank him for his service to our state. While I’m sorry that he will be leaving my team, I know that he has some great opportunities that he wants to pursue.”

Gov. Jim Justice, (R) W.Va.

Sec. Caperton, who recently turned 69, was appointed to the position in January 2017 by Gov. Justice.

Governor Justice said under Caperton, the WVDEP made historic progress in several areas, including disbursing over $100 million in grant funding through the Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot Program, helping West Virginia meet all federal ambient air quality standards for the first time in over 40 years and developing the T&T Treatment Facility.

“I can not say enough about the quality of leadership Governor Justice has provided to me and to the State. This year has made me realize, more than ever, that our days are limited. I want to pursue other interests and I have decided to start now, rather than later.”

Austin Caperton, West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Cabinet Secretary

Sec. Caperton’s departure is effective at midnight on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, which also marks the end of Gov. Justice’s current term of office.

The next Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection will be appointed by Gov. Justice at a later date.

