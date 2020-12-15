Advertisement

WVDOT remembers victims of Silver Bridge tragedy

The bridge, that connected Point Pleasant, W.Va. to Gallipolis, OH, collapsed during rush hour...
The bridge, that connected Point Pleasant, W.Va. to Gallipolis, OH, collapsed during rush hour traffic 53 years ago on Dec. 15, 1967.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Transportation is remembering the lives of the 46 people who died when the Silver Bridge collapsed 53 years ago on Dec. 15, 1967.

The bridge, that connected Point Pleasant, W.Va. to Gallipolis, OH, collapsed during rush hour traffic.

The tragedy led to legislation to improve bridge safety across the United States. The Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1968 established a National Bridge Inspection Program and standards inspectors still use today.

“At the West Virginia Division of Highways, every time we train new bridge inspectors, we talk about the Silver Bridge. It is the reason we do what we do. If you’re related to the bridge industry in some way in your career, it’s not just a career or a job. It’s a mission you’re on to keep this from ever happening again.”

Tracy Brown, P.E., State Bridge Engineer

The WDOT said in a press release that bridge inspectors are at work on 6,958 bridges across the state every year in all weather conditions.

On Dec. 15, 2019, a National Historic Civil Engineering Landmark plaque was dedicated at the site where the Silver Bridge once stood, along with a remembrance mural by artist Jesse Corlis that depicts the bridge.

West Virginia Division of Highways crews placed a portion of the original bridge deck beneath the plaque.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sgt. Brian Humphreys, the incident happened on the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill...
UPDATE | Juvenile charged after four found dead in Kanawha County
New details have been released in connection to the four people murdered in Elkview on Sunday.
DEPUTIES | 16-year-old charged in murder of four people; victims’ names released
Jamie Fitzgerald was among the five men who went missing after a building collapse in Adams...
Sources: Boyd County man did not survive building collapse
Governor Justice holds press conference
Vaccine arrives in W.Va., Gov. initiates mandatory testing of all college students
"I just think about the kids and how they had so much life ahead of them, and it's taken away,"...
Neighbor calls for help after 4 found dead in Elkview home

Latest News

Gov. Jim Justice announced the transition in a press release Tuesday and congratulated Caperton...
WVDEP Cabinet Secretary transitioning to new role
Jeremy Smith, with WV Navigator, joins the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about the Affordable Care Act...
WSAZ Now Desk | ACA open enrollment deadline Tuesday
Winter spending tips for parents
Winter spending tips for parents
Ohio Coronavirus
COVID-19 vaccine distributed at more hospitals in Ohio