WVDOT remembers victims of Silver Bridge tragedy

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Transportation is remembering the lives of the 46 people who died when the Silver Bridge collapsed 53 years ago on Dec. 15, 1967.

The bridge, that connected Point Pleasant, W.Va. to Gallipolis, OH, collapsed during rush hour traffic.

The tragedy led to legislation to improve bridge safety across the United States. The Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1968 established a National Bridge Inspection Program and standards inspectors still use today.

“At the West Virginia Division of Highways, every time we train new bridge inspectors, we talk about the Silver Bridge. It is the reason we do what we do. If you’re related to the bridge industry in some way in your career, it’s not just a career or a job. It’s a mission you’re on to keep this from ever happening again.”

The WDOT said in a press release that bridge inspectors are at work on 6,958 bridges across the state every year in all weather conditions.

On Dec. 15, 2019, a National Historic Civil Engineering Landmark plaque was dedicated at the site where the Silver Bridge once stood, along with a remembrance mural by artist Jesse Corlis that depicts the bridge.

West Virginia Division of Highways crews placed a portion of the original bridge deck beneath the plaque.

