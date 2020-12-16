123 deaths in connection to COVID-19 in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 123 coronavirus-related deaths within the last 24 hours.

There have been 5,409 new cases since Tuesday.

According to ODH, there have been 497 hospitalizations and 61 ICU admissions.

However, the Ohio Department of Health says the case numbers may be lower as they work through technological difficulties.

Overall, there have been 584,766 cases, 33,375 hospitalizations and 7,777 deaths over the course of the pandemic.

416,028 have presumed recovered.

