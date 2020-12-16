Advertisement

17-year-old girl also arrested in quadruple Kanawha County murder case

Elkview murder scene
Elkview murder scene(Kim Rafferty (WSAZ))
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A 17-year-old girl has been arrested and charged in the deaths of four family members whose bodies were found Sunday in Elkview, Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said.

He said the girl is charged with four counts of first-degree murder. A 16-year-old boy faces similar charges in the case.

Rutherford said the two know one another, but he can’t jeopardize the case by commenting further.

The murders happened Sunday at a home in the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill Drive.

The victims were 37-year-old Daniel Dale Long, 39-year-old Risa Mae Saunders, 12-year-old Gage Ripley and 3-year old Jameson Long.

Their bodies were found by a relative. All had been shot, according to the sheriff.

He said “the public has no reason to be concerned about anything” regarding additional violence.

