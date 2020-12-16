Advertisement

4 more COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County

Four more COVID-19 deaths reported in Greenup County
Four more COVID-19 deaths reported in Greenup County(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Four more COVID-19 deaths are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Wednesday evening.

Health officials say the latest victims were a 74-year-old man, a 64-year-old woman, a 78-year-old man and a 52-year-old man. Their deaths bring the countywide death toll to 24.

Twenty-five new cases also are reported, ranging from a 4-year-old girl to an 88-year-old woman.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 1,964 positive cases, 1,355 which have recovered and 585 which remain active.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement responds to suspicious package
UPDATE | Law enforcement responds to suspicious package
Police say they have charged Zinya Dooley, 30, of Huntington with one count of malicious...
Police Chief | Victim in kidnapping case dies
According to the Huntington Police Department, Devon M. Carey, 25, was wanted for murder in the...
Double murder suspect arrested in Ohio
A woman was struck by a train Tuesday evening in Charleston, West Virginia.
UPDATE | Woman struck by train in Charleston
"I just think about the kids and how they had so much life ahead of them, and it's taken away,"...
Neighbor calls for help after 4 found dead in Elkview home

Latest News

Elkview murder scene
17-year-old girl also arrested in quadruple Kanawha County murder case
Coronavirus in Kentucky
COVID-19 Ky. | 2,262 new cases, 23 more deaths
“Braley Home Care on keeping loved ones in long-term care safe this season”
“Braley Home Care on keeping loved ones in long-term care safe this season”
WVNG members preparing the COVID-19 vaccine for delivery
West Virginia National Guard fulfill COVID-19 vaccine order