4 more COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Four more COVID-19 deaths are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Wednesday evening.

Health officials say the latest victims were a 74-year-old man, a 64-year-old woman, a 78-year-old man and a 52-year-old man. Their deaths bring the countywide death toll to 24.

Twenty-five new cases also are reported, ranging from a 4-year-old girl to an 88-year-old woman.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 1,964 positive cases, 1,355 which have recovered and 585 which remain active.

