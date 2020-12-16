84 new cases of coronavirus in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - There are 84 new cases of COVID-19.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, this brings the total number of cases to 3,475 since the outbreak started in Scioto County.

Four additional people were hospitalized. There have been 244 hospitalizations overall.

71 individuals have recovered from the virus. Since the pandemic began, there have been 2,216 recoveries.

Scioto County is a Level 3 or “Red” on the the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.